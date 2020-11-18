Wednesday Evening Forecast | November 18th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We will clear out for the overnight tonight, chilly with scattered frost. We do rebound nicely temperature-wise tomorrow going 10 degrees above normal. Friday we stay on the mild side and into the weekend with the shot of seeing a shower Saturday.

Thursday: Scattered frost in the AM, cold and windy. A nice warm up for the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. High: 62

Friday: Continued to be mostly sunny and mild with a few clouds to the north. High: 62

Saturday: We will be dealing with a stalled out front to our north. More clouds than sun with a chance of a shower. High: 60

Sunday: A warm front hangs around. Overcast with the risk of a shower. High: 64