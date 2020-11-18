WV AG Patrick Morrisey: “Let’s be clear: no one is going to send people to jail,” when discussing the mask mandate

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey made a Facebook post today, Wednesday, Nov. 18., saying that nobody should be sent to jail for not wearing a mask.

AG Morrisey said in a Facebook post, “no one is going to send people to jail and that simply should not be occurring with respect to the Governor’s executive orders.”

He goes on to say that he decided not to go after a barbershop owner in Berkeley County because he thought that it represented overreach.

IMPORTANT UPDATE: Governor Justice just said that he does not “have the right to legislate or deem criminal charges on... Posted by Patrick Morrisey on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

During Gov. Jim Justice’s press conference today, Justice said that he does not plan on shutting down the state. He also said that he doesn’t believe the state will have to take any drastic steps, but still says that everything is on the table.

