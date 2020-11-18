WVU Encouraged with Improved Rushing Numbers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - For WVU, running the ball has been night and day since 2019.

Last year, the Mountaineers ranked last in the Big 12 averaging 73 yards per game. Through eight games in 2020, West Virginia ranks sixth with 157 per game.

Entering their final bye week of the season, Neal Brown and his team are encouraged with the improved performance running the football. The Mountaineers are currently 5-3 overall and host No. 18 Oklahoma next Saturday in Morgantown.

