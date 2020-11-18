WVU Men’s Basketball Searching for New Opponent in Season-Opener

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU men’s basketball is now searching for a new opponent to open its 2020 season.

Texas A&M has pulled out of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. due to COVID-19 concerns in the state. The Mountaineers and Aggies were slated to meet in their season-opener on Nov. 25.

The Aggies are the fifth team to opt out of the tournament joining Ohio State, Duke, Utah and Dayton.

