WVU’s Fields Earns Spot in Senior Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU senior linebacker Tony Fields II has earned a spot in the Senior Bowl.

Fields leads the Big 12 with 79 total tackles, which ranks fourth in the nation. The Arizona transfer also has made 28 solo tackles, three for loss, one sack and one interception.

The Senior Bowl will be hosted in Mobile, Ala. on Jan. 30.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.