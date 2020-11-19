BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Daniel Page Petrigac, who served his community and surrounding areas in the HVAC field for over fifty years and being known as “Pole King” the last thirty years of his career, has begun a new journey. He always loved music and wanted to sing, but never could muster up enough confidence to step out, but now with confidence and perfection he will be singing with the “Saints”. November 18, 2020, Our FATHER called him to his eternal home. Throughout his life he remained true to his faith, always concerned about attending worship. Until his illness, he rarely missed Sunday Mass and Special Days at OLPH Church. Danny was born 12/24/39, the fourth of six siblings to John G. Petrigac and Josephine “Eska Bohensky Petrigac. He attended classes twelve years in the Catholic School System where he participated in sports (football) which seemed to be the main topic of discussion whenever he came together with his classmates. He graduated Notre Dame class of 57 and after a brief period at Fairmont State he began his career in the HVAC field where he touched and made a difference in many lives. In 1983 he, with his wife Nancy, started Pole King Service Specialists, the name for which he became known until retirement in 2011.Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, John and “Eska”; sisters Mary Lou Brunetti and Eleanor Jean Patrigac; brother John G. Petrigac, Jr.; and nephews Joseph Brunetti and Samuel Brunetti. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Haney Petrigac; one brother, Francis Petrigac and wife Janice of Bridgeport; one sister, Veronica Carter and husband Patrick of Winchester, MA and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Monday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:30pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady or Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Kumar Reddimasu as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contribution be made to Smile Train, P. O. Box 96246, Washington, DC 20090-6246; or Life Outreach International, P. O. Box 98200, Fort Worth, TX 76182-8000; or Harrison County Humane Society, 2450 Saltwell Road, Shinnston WV 26431.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.