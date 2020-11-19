Advertisement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Deborah Jo Mano, 64, of Mt. Clare passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the United Hospital Center following an extended illness. She was born in Clarksburg on December 22, 1955, a daughter of the late Robert and Betty Jo Duncan Orr. She is survived by her husband, Michael Mano, whom she married on May 28, 1996.Also surviving are two daughters, Stacy Hess and her husband Jeff of Bridgeport and Beth Nuzum of Bridgeport; four grandsons, Hayden, Camden and Nathan Hess and Sawyer Nuzum; one Godson, Seth Skinner; two sisters, Tammi Thompson and her husband Brian of Downingtown, PA and Bobbie Sue Maust of Canal Winchester, OH; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mano was a graduate of St. Albans High School and Fairmont State College.  She was a registered nurse retiring with over 40 years of service, having previously worked for Meadowview Manor as Director of Nursing. Deborah enjoyed cooking, shopping on QVC, playing the machines at Wheeling Island and sitting around the campfire with her family.  Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. There will be no public visitation. A private graveside service will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

