Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - As we reported earlier this week about a murder out of Doddridge County, family and friends are now coming forward to speak about the victim.

On Nov. 12., family and friends lost a loved one. Sheriff Deputies day that Laramie Blue Davis was murdered by 23-year-old Ian Knight.

“It was a shock and a nightmare,” said Davis’s first cousin Kendra Mercer.

Those closest to Davis say that he was an amazing person, someone you would have loved to be around.

“Laramie was a very rare human being. He would do anything for his friends and family, you know the type of guy that would give you the shirt off his back,” said family friend Frank Nicholas.

“He has in fact done that for me. I told him I liked his shirt and he took it off and gave it right too me. That’s what kind of person he was,” said family friend Amanda Nichols.

Knight, the man charged for the murder, claimed to know who Davis was as he told deputies they were lovers, but his family and friends say that’s not true and that they did not have a relationship.

“I do not believe they were lovers, I think that boy is delusional,” said Frank.

“All of us can agree we just came here today to really try to change the narrative about how Laramie Blue Davis left this world and know that there was nothing but love for him from so many people,” Amanda said.

“You couldn’t separate us when we were children, and everything that these people here said is true. I loved him at his very best and I loved him at his worst and I will love him until the day I die,” Kendra continued.

“Laramie was like our brother, our kids knew him as uncle Blue, he was extremely loyal to us and those that he loved and we’re going to forever miss him,” said family friend Skyla Nicholas.

Although he will be missed, family and friends say they will never forget his love for the outdoors, his loyalty and giving spirit.

