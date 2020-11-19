BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gordon Stewart Ralphsnyder Jr. was born May 7, 1942 in Morgantown, WV. He was the son of Gordon S. and Georgia S. Ralphsnyder. He was the owner of R&E Security Systems, Gordon Ralphsnyder Contracting and worked at Owen’s Illinois till the day they closed the doors. Photographer by trade shooting weddings and reunions and worked for the Marion County Police Department as their photographer. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and grandchildren, going to yard sells, flea markets, and Big Bear. Loved helping others and was always the first to lend a hand. He was married to the late Gloria Greathouse Ralphsnyder. Survivors include his sister, JoAnn “Earl” Linn, brother William Ralphsnyder, brother-in-law Robert Capet, daughter Mistee “Terry” Glover, son Michael “Rikki” Prickett, daughter Kelly “George” Loeffelbein, daughter Cindy “Jeff” Stewart, daughter Amy Ralphsnyder “Donnie Mundell”, son B.J. “Dr. Cassi” Ralphsnyder; grandchildren Hali and Blayze Haught; T.J. Glover; Alyssa “Hunter” Higgins; Brett and Chloe Prickett; George Cole, Kristin, and Alison Loeffelbein; Maicy and Mallori Stewart, Madison and Austin Buchanan, Poppy and Sloane Ralphsnyder, dog Maxie. A special thanks to our wonderful caregivers; Shelly Dean, MarySue Sago-Miller, Tarina Swiger; Amedisys Hospice Nurses and Nurse Aids Courtney, Corrina, Brenda, Angie and Jenna. Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel, 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV on Saturday from 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending the visitation will need to social distance and wear masks. The funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Evangelist Jonathan Stevens presiding. The interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery and Mausoleum. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Ralphsnyder family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, Ford Chapel, 201 Columbia Street, Fairmont, WV.

