Harry Dean

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Harry Lee Dean, 86, of Clarksburg, passed away Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, in United Hospital Center. He was born August 7, 1934, on Byrds Run, Harrison County, a son of the late Perry Ervin and Bessie (Parsons) Dean. On September 20, 1952, he married Barbara Sue Propst, who preceded him in death on May 18, 2012.He is survived by his children, Rod Dean and his wife Teresa Jo Mustachio, Clarksburg; Mike Dean and his wife Jeanne Shaver, Winchester, VA; and Alicia Dean-Caloccia and her companion Cary Curtis, Shinnston; ten grandchildren, Alessia Dean Parker, Danielle Dean Fenstermacher, Ryan Dean, Briana Dean-Nei, Micah Dean Shaw, Leigha Dean Cabrera, Seth Dean, Ethan Dean, Bethany Caloccia, and Hannah Caloccia. Eighteen great-grandchildren; a sister Mildred Moneypenny, Mt. Clare; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Evelyn Alton, Louise Stewart, Betty Shingleton and two brothers, Ernie J. Dean and James E. (Bill) Dean.Harry was a graduate of R-W High School, and was a salesman for Meadow Gold for over 30 years. He also was the owner and operator of H-D Enterprises. An avid golfer, he was a member of Sunny Croft Country Club. He attended the Saltwell Baptist Church, and he loved going to church and his church family. He also has an extended church family covering many years past. He enjoyed singing, listening to music, and watching music videos. He also loved watching WVU sports, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. He coached little league and minor league baseball years ago. Private services will be held for the family and are under the care of Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport. Harry will be laid to rest next to his wife Barbara at Sunset Memorial Park.

