BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jarrett “Buck” Stutler, 79, of Kelley Drive, Bridgeport, passed away Tuesday afternoon, November 17, 2020, in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 5, 1941, in Dawmont,, a son of the late Jarrett Stutler, Sr. and Mary (Kovar) Stutler. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Deloris “Sissy” (Kelley) Stutler, on February 7, 2015.He is survived by his children, Karen Sendling and her husband Rusty of Clarksburg, Lora Boram and her husband Tom of Bridgeport, Mark Stutler and his companion Devin of Bridgeport, Vicki Sandy and her husband Chip of Galloway, Jeff Stutler and Patty of South Carolina, Jarrett Stutler of California, James Stutler and his companion Nancy of Arkansas and Janet Lignitz of Arkansas; nineteen grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews complete his family. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Calvin Boram; his sister, Mary “Sis” Riley and her husband George; and a great grandson, Baby Eli.“Buck” was employed with Salerno Brothers for 22 years as well as Ace Construction and Huffman Construction, retiring in 2019 as a Heavy Equipment Operator. He enjoyed cutting grass, hunting and fishing, playing bingo and playing cards. Condolences to the Stutler Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 2-8 p.m., where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, with Pastor Mike Kelly presiding. Interment will follow in Stonewall Park Cemetery.

