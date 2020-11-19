Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 18, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It might have been a cold morning, but heading into the afternoon, we’ll warm up big time. A high-pressure system is moving east of us today, allowing for warm air to flow from the southwest into NCWV. Due to differences in pressure between our high and two lows out west of us, these winds will be breezy, coming in at 10-15 mph, with gusts of 25 mph. Because of this, we’ll go from the upper-20s this morning to the low-60s this afternoon, which is above-average, but seasonable. Combined with mostly sunny skies, today will be awesome. The only issue is that we’ll be very dry and very windy, which could make burning fires risky. So be careful if you’re making a fire today. Tomorrow will be just as nice, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-60s. Over the weekend, we’ll deal with more cloudy skies, as well as some isolated rain shower chances. Next week, we’ll see plenty of rain showers and clouds, as well as seasonable temperatures.

Today: After a cold morning, we’ll warm up a bit, to highs above-average. We’ll also see some breezy winds, coming from the southwest at 10-15 mph. At least we’ll have some bright sunshine. High: 62.

Tonight: Winds will be lighter tonight. Skies will be clear tonight as well, and temperatures will still be a little cool, with lows in the low-40s. Low: 41.

Thursday: We’ll see another day of nice temperatures. Barring a few more clouds pushing from the north, we’ll stay mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low-60s. In short, a nice end to the workweek. High: 62.

Friday: We’ll be a little cooler, but more importantly, we’ll see a lot more cloud cover pushing from the north, due to a stalled front north of us. We’ll also see the potential for an isolated shower or two, especially north of US-50. High: 59.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.