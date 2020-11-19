Advertisement

J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital leader says they are preparing for COVID hospitalization surge

By Joe Buchanan
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - November will likely go down in infamy when looking back at the coronavirus response in West Virginia.

To date, this has been the most infectious and deadliest month since the pandemic began, yet we are barely half-way through the month.

According to DHHR reporting, there are over 400 West Virginians hospitalized with the virus, a quarter of those hospitalized in the ICU.

This week, we saw coronavirus records shattered, breaking the daily infection record Saturday and the most infectious week to date.

“The biggest worry for us is that hospitalizations tend to lag two-to-three weeks behind infections,” said Dr. Ron Pellegrino, the C.O.O. of J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Governor Jim Justice addressed the current hospitalization numbers during his coronavirus briefing Wednesday.

“We have capacity, but if we continue down this path, we are risking how much capacity we have,” said Gov. Justice.

Dr. Pellegrino says the hospital is currently at 83% capacity, a relative low, but they do have response teams prepared for any fluctuation that may happen.

“We do have the mechanisms in place to suspend some services to better serve those in need should the circumstances arise,” said Dr. Pellegrino.

After six months in the pandemic, he says they have had the opportunity to learn from their initial response to better their care and more thoroughly understand the trends in community spread.

“It is a steady learning curve. I think like most in medicine.. you never stop learning,” said Dr. Pellegrino.

If you are a patient who is considering non-emergent care, Dr. Pellegrino still recommends you get the care you need, but says they may alter the services allowed should there be a change in demand at the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Bank Robbery Suspect
UPDATE: Police search for male suspect in armed bank robbery
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
Mask mandate could be enforced by police
John Paul Devaughn- Mug
Longtime West Virginia fugitive identified as dead man found in Ohio in 1988

Latest News

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast
Collen Campbell's 6PM forecast
Fairmont PD
Fairmont Police Department seeking more recruits
Fairmont PD
Fairmont Police Department seeking more recruits
Upshur Remote Learning
Upshur County Schools move remote