BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mary Jane Ryan Smith, 91, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.She was born in Clarksburg, on July 29, 1929, a daughter of the Late John A. and Lulu Bell Ryan. She was married on August 27, 1950 to Wayne Carl Smith, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2020.In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her son, Melvin Jay Smith, and two infant sons, Jeffrey Wayne and James Lee Smith. Mrs. Smith is survived by three nieces, Trish Armstead and her husband Junior Deedee Elliott, and Trina Cain; one nephew, Johnny Ray Smith; and four great nephews, Chad Elliott and his wife Valerie, Jeremy Elliott and his wife Kristin, Randy Elliott and Andy Cain. Mary was a graduate from Troy High School in Gilmer County Class of 1948 and was a member of the Clarksburg Baptist Church since the age of five. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Bryant Bailey presiding. Entombment will follow in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.