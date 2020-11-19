Advertisement

No. 6 Fairmont Seniors host No. 14 Independence, Goodson on Friday

Patriots running back has rushed for 1,500+ yards & 24 TDs
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:47 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - After getting past No. 11 Braxton County in round 1, No. 6 Fairmont Senior will look to keep its playoff run going against No. 14 Independence on Friday night.

The Patriots advanced to round 2 after a COVID-19 forfeit by No. 3 Frankfort in round 1.

While the Polar Bears offense is run by Kennedy Award candidate and dynamic senior quarterback Gage Michael, the Pats go as running back Atticus Goodson does. The junior has rushed for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns in just 7 games. He also has 6 catches for 122 yards.

Two of the best offensive players in the state will go head to head on Friday, with a ticket to the state semifinals up for grabs.

