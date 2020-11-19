Advertisement

Police: Gilmer county man charged with two counts of sex abuse against minor

Stephen Greathouse- Mug
Stephen Greathouse- Mug(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COXS MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - On Nov. 9. 2020, during an interview with police, a juvenile victim stated that Stephen Greathouse had sexually assaulted her on more than one occasion, according to a police report.

The victim told State Police that Greathouse had inappropriately touched her, according to the report.

It also states, the victim informed them on at least one occasion while she was taking a shower – Greathouse undressed and fondled himself.

The alleged sex assaults happened throughout 2019, according to the report.

Greathouse is charged with two counts of sex abuse and is being held at Central Regional Jail on a  $50,000 bail.

