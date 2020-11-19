Salvation Army providing Christmas gifts to children, asking for community help

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the ways the Salvation Army in Clarksburg is helping its community ahead of the holiday season is making sure kids get a gift in time for Christmas.

This year the Salvation Army says that even more families need community support to provide gifts for their children in part due to the pandemic.

“We have more need than we had last year,” said Major Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army.

Roberts says that an angel tree with tags of children who are in need are on display at both the Meadowbrook Mall and the Clarksburg Walmart.

“...and they gave us their children’s wishes, what they wanted for Christmas. They gave us their children’s sizes,” Roberts said.

The tags are hung by the trees with great care, in hopes that someone soon would buy gifts to share.

“We put that information on the tag so a person can take that tag off the tree,” Roberts continued.

The pandemic and the weather aren’t putting the breaks on this angel tree program.

The salvation army invites the community to, “...go by clothing for that child, go buy a toy or two and bring it back to the salvation army and then we put it in a bag for the whole family.”

Major Roberts says there are over a thousand “Angels” that need to be “Adopted” this holiday. Roberts says to call the salvation army to get those gifts to the children on the angel tree.

