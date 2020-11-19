Advertisement

Salvation Army providing Christmas gifts to children, asking for community help

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the ways the Salvation Army in Clarksburg is helping its community ahead of the holiday season is making sure kids get a gift in time for Christmas.

This year the Salvation Army says that even more families need community support to provide gifts for their children in part due to the pandemic.

“We have more need than we had last year,” said Major Eric Roberts with the Salvation Army.

Roberts says that an angel tree with tags of children who are in need are on display at both the Meadowbrook Mall and the Clarksburg Walmart.

“...and they gave us their children’s wishes, what they wanted for Christmas. They gave us their children’s sizes,” Roberts said.

The tags are hung by the trees with great care, in hopes that someone soon would buy gifts to share.

“We put that information on the tag so a person can take that tag off the tree,” Roberts continued.

The pandemic and the weather aren’t putting the breaks on this angel tree program.

The salvation army invites the community to, “...go by clothing for that child, go buy a toy or two and bring it back to the salvation army and then we put it in a bag for the whole family.”

Major Roberts says there are over a thousand “Angels” that need to be “Adopted” this holiday. Roberts says to call the salvation army to get those gifts to the children on the angel tree.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries
Timothy John Watson
Feds accuse West Virginia man of anti-government conspiracy

Latest News

Bob Evans Winners
Bob Evans
Salvation Army
Salvation Army providing Christmas gifts to children, asking for community help
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast
Collen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast