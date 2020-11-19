The Cultural Foundation accepting applications for 2021 community arts grants

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Cultural Foundation of Harrison County has announced that they are now accepting applications for its Community Arts Grants for 2021.

“Every year, we receive an amazing slate of projects, and I have no doubt that this year will be the same. The pandemic has obviously impacted our local arts and culture organizations, but we encourage those groups to still apply and get creative with their submissions,” said Crystal Wimer, grants program chairperson.

In 2020, The Cultural Foundation awarded over $29,500 in grants to 22 local arts organizations.

All organizations wishing to submit a proposal must return your project summary, project narrative, and a detailed project budget to P.O. Box 2252, Clarksburg, WV 26302-2252 by Nov. 30., 2020. The Cultural Foundation said that they will notify the recipients no later than Jan. 8., 2021.

Additional information and grant application forms can be found at www.TheCulturalFoundation.org.

