The winners of the Bob Evans Thanksgiving Feast to be announced tonight on Five News at 6

Tonight, Nov.19., during WDTV’s Five News at 6, we’ll announce the five lucky winners of the Premium Farmhouse Feast Meals from Bob Evans.

5 News and Bob Evans teamed up to giveaway five Premium Farmhouse Feast Meals just in time for the holiday.

Earlier, we asked you to tell us why someone you know deserved a free Farmhouse Feast meal for Thanksgiving.

The Bob Evans Premium Farmhouse Feast serves 8-10 people.

