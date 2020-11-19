Three Big 12 Players selected in first round of 2020 NBA Draft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four former Big 12 players were selected in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, including three in the first round.

The group was headlined by Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The second team all-Big 12 selection was chosen 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. He is the third highest selection in Cyclone history.

𝗜𝗼𝘄𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲 ➡️ 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗼⁰@TyHaliburton22 has been picked by the @SacramentoKings with the No. 12 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.



Congrats to Tyrese and the Haliburton family!

#Cyclones 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/e5oMv23Ppc — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 19, 2020

Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike was selected 27th by the Utah Jazz and TCU’s Desmond Bane was picked with the final selection of the first round at No. 30 overall by the Boston Celtics.

Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey went in the second round with the 43rd pick to the Kings.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.