Three Big 12 Players selected in first round of 2020 NBA Draft

Iowa State’s Haliburton chosen 12th overall by Kings
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four former Big 12 players were selected in the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, including three in the first round.

The group was headlined by Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The second team all-Big 12 selection was chosen 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings. He is the third highest selection in Cyclone history.

Kansas big man Udoka Azubuike was selected 27th by the Utah Jazz and TCU’s Desmond Bane was picked with the final selection of the first round at No. 30 overall by the Boston Celtics.

Texas Tech’s Jahmi’us Ramsey went in the second round with the 43rd pick to the Kings.

