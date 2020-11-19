Thursday Night Forecast | November 19th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wow! What an amazing turn around we had today. After most places started out in the 20s and 30s, we added a good 30-35 degrees by the afternoon with most places topping out in the low to mid-60s. We will continue that warming trend as we head into tomorrow with clouds increasing later on. Saturday, a weak cold front will work its way through the area but doesn’t have much moisture to work with so at best an isolated shower or two. Sunday, that front lifts north as a warm front, bringing more clouds than sun and the chance of showers. The holiday work week starts off with early showers but drying out later Monday

Friday: Mostly Sunny, Clouds filter in later on. Mild. High: 66

Saturday: Some sun with cloud cover, risk of a passing shower. High: 60

Sunday: Clouds with some peeks of sun with hit or miss showers. High: 62

Monday: Early morning shower will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. More Seasonable. High: 52