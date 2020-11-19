Advertisement

Thursday Night Forecast | November 19th 2020

Mild! Mild! and more Mild! Heading into the Weekend; Rain/Shower chances though?...
7 Day Forecast 11 19 20
7 Day Forecast 11 19 20(wdtv)
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Wow! What an amazing turn around we had today. After most places started out in the 20s and 30s, we added a good 30-35 degrees by the afternoon with most places topping out in the low to mid-60s. We will continue that warming trend as we head into tomorrow with clouds increasing later on. Saturday, a weak cold front will work its way through the area but doesn’t have much moisture to work with so at best an isolated shower or two. Sunday, that front lifts north as a warm front, bringing more clouds than sun and the chance of showers. The holiday work week starts off with early showers but drying out later Monday

Friday: Mostly Sunny, Clouds filter in later on. Mild. High: 66

Saturday: Some sun with cloud cover, risk of a passing shower. High: 60

Sunday: Clouds with some peeks of sun with hit or miss showers. High: 62

Monday: Early morning shower will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies. More Seasonable. High: 52

Most Read

Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries
Timothy John Watson
Feds accuse West Virginia man of anti-government conspiracy

Latest News

Hour-by-Hour model showing conditions at 3 PM, November 19, 2020.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 18, 2020
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday Night Forecast | November 18th 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast November 18th 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast 11 18 20
Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast
Collen Campbell's 6PM forecast