West Virginia chosen for new metal packaging plant

MGN Image
MGN Image(GIM)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gruppo Fanti, a metal packaging manufacturer, has chosen West Virginia as the site of its first U.S. plant, bringing 40 jobs and an investment of $30 million to Weirton, officials said.

The company is headquartered in Bologna, Italy. Fanti Group was founded in 1948, specializing in packaging, and operates several plants in Italy along with production and commercial facilities in Europe, Russia and Africa that make more than 100 million metal cans every year, Gov. Jim Justice’s office said in a news release.

West Virginia was one of three states considered for the new plant. State Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said the state competed with Pennsylvania and Ohio for the facility.

The company is modifying an existing facility in Weirton and plans to start production in 2022.

