West Virginia’s Capitol dome to be visible again soon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Capitol dome will be visible again by the end of the month, officials said.

The gold dome has been covered for more than a year as construction crews repaired water damage and made other improvements.

A white protective covering over the dome will be fully removed at the end of November and scaffolding around it will come down in the coming months, West Virginia Department of Administration Secretary Allen McVey told WCHS-TV.

McVey said outside repairs are basically complete.

“We have finished all of the work on the exterior. We needed to do some painting up there. We needed to do a little bit of re-gilding. But it’s completely sealed and in great shape now,” McVey said.

Plans call for the interior work to be done in April and for the entire $15 million project to be completed in May.

