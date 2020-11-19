Wilma Smith

Wilma Marie Smith, 78, of Berlin, WV, passed peacefully at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020 after an extended illness. She had battled cancer for almost two years. She won the victory and went to her heavenly home. She was born in Erbacon on December 28, 1941 a daughter of the late Rush and Ocie Marie McClung Perrine. In addition to her parents, Wilma was preceded in death by two sisters: Betty Cool and Lois Dillon; three brothers: Ronnie, Gilbert, and Denzel Perrine; and step-mother, Jessie Waggy Perrine. On March 28, 1959, Wilma married Gary G. Smith. She and spent the next 61 years devoting herself to loving him unconditionally. Forever cherishing their memories of Wilma are her husband, Gary Gene Smith of Weston; her beloved three children: Tamalah Marie Moran, Gary Thomas Smith, and Christopher Shawn Smith; four grandchildren: Lauren Moran, Brianna Tichinel and husband, Steven, and Joshua, Heather, and Haley Smith; four great-grandchildren: Jakeb, Paul, Meralynn, and Shad Garyson Tichinel; one brother, Lawrence “Tony” Perrine and wife, Lenora of Akron, OH; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members. Wilma was baptized in Cedar Creek into the Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Cedarville at a young age and remained a devoted Christian all her life. She faithfully attended the Horizon Church at Lost Creek prior to her illness. After Shawn was born Wilma devoted her life to the Lord and family. She enjoyed them so much. Prior to that, she worked as a kindergarten teacher and librarian for Morgan County Schools. She graduated from Cowen High School in Webster County and attended Shepherd College. Wilma enjoyed country, bluegrass, and bluegrass gospel music. She was an avid reader and a great writer of prose and poetry. Much of her reading and study centered around the American Civil War. She visited most of the Civil War historic battlefields on the Eastern theater of the war. She participated in many Civil War reenactments including the Weston Gold Robbery. Wilma wrote several songs, many of which were Civil War related. The songs were recorded on a CD entitled, “Crossing the Wall” by the Lonesome Ride Bluegrass Band of which her sons, Tom and Shawn were members. One of the songs was about Traveller, General Lee’s horse, and is the only known song ever written and recorded about the horse. In her last year, Wilma and Gary wrote and produced the book, “The Rush Perrine Legacy” which is a history of her family dating from 1665 to 2019.Wilma and Gary raised, trained, and showed Tennessee Walking horses for more than 50 years. She was an excellent rider and particularly loved the new born foals. She also showed the horses successfully. She will be loved and missed greatly by all whom she touched with her love and light. Due to Covid 19 pandemic, funeral services will be Private. A public graveside service will be held at Friendship Cemetery on Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 with Pastor Roby Godfrey officiating. Interment will follow. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Wilma Marie Smith. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com. Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.