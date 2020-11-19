Advertisement

WVU to face Northern Iowa in season opener next Wednesday in Sioux Falls

Panthers replace Texas A&M who pulled out of tournament on Tuesday
Emmitt Matthews Jr.
Emmitt Matthews Jr.(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will face Northern Iowa in its season opener next Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Panthers replace Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic which will be held at the Sanford Pentagon from November 25-27.

The Mountaineers play Northern Iowa a year ago at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. WVU won 60-55 behind 18 points from Deuce McBride.

