WVU to face Northern Iowa in season opener next Wednesday in Sioux Falls

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will face Northern Iowa in its season opener next Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Panthers replace Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic which will be held at the Sanford Pentagon from November 25-27.

The Mountaineers play Northern Iowa a year ago at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico. WVU won 60-55 behind 18 points from Deuce McBride.

Schedule Change



West Virginia will open the season vs. Northern Iowa in the first game of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.



Wednesday, Nov. 25

2 p.m. ET

ESPN

