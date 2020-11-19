Advertisement

WVU’s Brewster named Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year

Three Mountaineers placed on conference first team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mountaineer senior defender Jordan Brewster was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Brewster was the stalwart of the Mountaineers back line this fall, and also a goal and two assists.

She is joined on the conference’s first team by senior foward Stefany Ferrer-VanGinkel & junior forward Alina Stahl.

Ferrer-VanGinkel led the Big 12 with six goals and 13 points this season. Stahl had three goals and an assist this season.

Junior forward Lauren Segalla and sophomore defender Nicole Payne were placed on the All-Big 12 Second Team. Freshman midfielder Lilly McCarthy landed on the Big 12 All-Freshman team.

