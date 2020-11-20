COVID-19 in W.Va.: Over 1,000 new cases reported, active cases up

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 1,081 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Friday.

That’s 41 less than the number reported Thursday.

However, active cases have increased from Thursday by 534. DHHR officials said 12,177 cases are currently active.

DHHR officials also reported 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Thursday bringing the death count to 639.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old male from Marshall County, a 70-year old male from Logan County, a 59-year old female Boone County, a 74-year old female Lincoln County, a 72-year old male Monroe County, a 92-year old female Ohio County, a 79-year old male Marion County, an 85-year old female Mineral County, a 79-year old male Fayette County, a 68-year old female Summers County, a 95-year old female Summers County, a 74-year old male Pleasants County, a 71-year old male Kanawha County, a 77-year old female Kanawha County, a 75-year old male Jackson County, and an 85-year old male Hampshire County.

“We mourn the tragic loss of these West Virginians and send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

According to data from DHHR, 402 patients are currently hospitalized. 120 patients are in ICU, and 51 patients are on ventilators. All of those numbers have decreased from Thursday.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (312), Berkeley (2,544), Boone (559), Braxton (99), Brooke (483), Cabell (2,421), Calhoun (53), Clay (104), Doddridge (98), Fayette (1023), Gilmer (180), Grant (267), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (246), Hancock (474), Hardy (181), Harrison (1,019), Jackson (636), Jefferson (1,093), Kanawha (5,024), Lewis (219), Lincoln (375), Logan (965), Marion (667), Marshall (961), Mason (309), McDowell (557), Mercer (1,163), Mineral (798), Mingo (889), Monongalia (2,948), Monroe (321), Morgan (226), Nicholas (291), Ohio (1,219), Pendleton (90), Pleasants (66), Pocahontas (89), Preston (420), Putnam (1,550), Raleigh (1,333), Randolph (599), Ritchie (107), Roane (144), Summers (242), Taylor (246), Tucker (98), Tyler (116), Upshur (410), Wayne (871), Webster (51), Wetzel (352), Wirt (77), Wood (1,950), Wyoming (584).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today:

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, West Virginia University, Student Recreation Center, 2001 Recreation Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Randolph County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Tygart Valley Fire Company, 3534 Seneca Trail, Dailey, WV

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.