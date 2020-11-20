Advertisement

Dustin Matthew Thompson

Dustin Matthew Thompson
Dustin Matthew Thompson(Picasa | Dustin Matthew Thompson)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dustin Matthew Thompson, 29, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg on January 27, 1991, a son of Larry Thompson and Cheryl Floyd Floyd. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one sister, Dayna Seftick and her husband Kevin of Clarksburg; two step-brothers, Kevin Thompson and Robbie Thompson and his wife Tara of Virginia; three uncles, Jamie Floyd and his wife Bobbie of Clarksburg, Scott Floyd of Clarksburg and Robert Floyd and his wife Jerida of Adamston; one aunt, Diane Arnett and her husband Frank of Clarksburg; 10 cousins, Emily, Alexandria, Andria, Josh, Tiera, Jona, Gabby, Jomanda, Elisha and her husband Jeff, and Luke and several others, Dustin’s girlfriend, Alexandria Crawford; and one niece and one nephew. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Bettie Floyd; his grandfather, James Floyd; one uncle, James Michael Floyd; and one aunt, Karen Sue Barrett. Dustin was a talented guitarist who loved skateboarding, video games and computer repair. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held  at 1:00 pm with Reverend William Kerns  officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder
COVID 11/19
Health officials report 1,122 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries

Latest News

Eddie Ray Crouse
Eddie Ray Crouse
Gordon Ralphsnyder
Gordon Ralphsnyder
Jarrett “Buck” Stutler
Harry Dean
Harry Dean