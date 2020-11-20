BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Dustin Matthew Thompson, 29, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Clarksburg on January 27, 1991, a son of Larry Thompson and Cheryl Floyd Floyd. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by one sister, Dayna Seftick and her husband Kevin of Clarksburg; two step-brothers, Kevin Thompson and Robbie Thompson and his wife Tara of Virginia; three uncles, Jamie Floyd and his wife Bobbie of Clarksburg, Scott Floyd of Clarksburg and Robert Floyd and his wife Jerida of Adamston; one aunt, Diane Arnett and her husband Frank of Clarksburg; 10 cousins, Emily, Alexandria, Andria, Josh, Tiera, Jona, Gabby, Jomanda, Elisha and her husband Jeff, and Luke and several others, Dustin’s girlfriend, Alexandria Crawford; and one niece and one nephew. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Bettie Floyd; his grandfather, James Floyd; one uncle, James Michael Floyd; and one aunt, Karen Sue Barrett. Dustin was a talented guitarist who loved skateboarding, video games and computer repair. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend William Kerns officiating. Interment will be in the Bridgeport Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.