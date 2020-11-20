BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Eddie Ray Crouse, 79, of College Park, MD, passed away at his home on November 14, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1941 in Rosemont, WV, son of Jay and Velma Crouse. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patty (Martin) Crouse. He is also survived by his son, Eddie Ray II, daughter-in-law, Sandy, and granddaughter, Amber Lea. He graduated from Flemington High School, and Fairmont State College with a BS Degree in Botany and Zoology. He then received a Master’s Degree in Biology from West Virginia University. He then taught Biology at WVU while also working on his PHD. He was the winner of the prestigious GOLDEN HORSESHOE Award in Taylor County for his knowledge of the State of WV. He worked for the Federal Government for 32 years in Washington, DC as a Wildlife Specialist. He was especially proud of his involvement in Canaan Valley keeping it as a wildlife refuge area. He was recognized as a contributor to the 500th National Wildlife Area in the US. His name is listed on the plaque at the Canaan Valley Visitors Center naming him as one of the founders. He was a member of many fraternal organizations, including the IOOF, the College Park Moose, and the PNA as well as St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternal organization. He had many friends and co-workers who enjoyed spending time with him and loved him dearly. He was a family man who enjoying spending much time with his family. His granddaughter, Amber Lea, was the apple of his eye and he really loved spending time with her. He loved going fishing with his son, camping, and traveling and was an avid football fan. He was a woodworker and really enjoyed making beautiful items for his home. HE WILL BE SORELY MISSED! Condolences may be extended to the family at www.burnsidefuneralhome.comFamily and friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport on November 22nd from 2 – 5 pm. Where a prayer service will be held at 4:30 pm. Graveside services will be held on Monday, November 23 at 11am at Bridgeport Cemetery with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.