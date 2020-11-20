Advertisement

Fairmont Senior Athletics participating in coat/hat & turkey giveaway Saturday

Drive-through event being held by Rashod Kent Foundation
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, Fairmont Senior High School Athletics is doing its part to give back during this time.

Polar Bear players and coaches, as well as other local athletes from the area will be participating in the first-ever Rashod Kent Foundation coat/hat & turkey giveaway at Windmill Park this Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

The first 100 people at the drive-up event will receive a turkey. Families that are in need a coat for their children this winter are asked to sign up through this link.

Fairmont Senior alum Kent started this foundation just this year to help those in need during these tough COVID-19 times. Lady Polar Bear head coach Corey Hines spear headed the connection with Kent and FSHS.

“He knew that something needed to continue to be done,” Hines said. “Once he came to me and asked me if I want to get on board, I was like ‘sure.’ Any kid that you helped and they come back as adults and they start to do things, I feel like its your job as a coach to never stop being their coach or mentor. "

