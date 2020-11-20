Frank Loria Awards set to go virtual on December 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 37th annual Frank Loria Awards are set to be held virtually on December 2.

The annual awards banquet, which honors the top high school football players in Harrison County, has been postponed since March. WVU head football coach Neal Brown is set to speak at the event.

It will live streamed on the Harrison County Board of Education website.

