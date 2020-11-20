Advertisement

Frank Loria Awards set to go virtual on December 2

Event has been postponed since March
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:04 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 37th annual Frank Loria Awards are set to be held virtually on December 2.

The annual awards banquet, which honors the top high school football players in Harrison County, has been postponed since March. WVU head football coach Neal Brown is set to speak at the event.

It will live streamed on the Harrison County Board of Education website.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
COVID 11/19
Health officials report 1,122 new cases of COVID-19, 11 additional deaths in W.Va.
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder

Latest News

Rick Haught
No. 7 Ritchie County up for the challenge against No. 2 Greenbrier West
Jordan McCabe
No. 15 West Virginia preps to play amidst pandemic
Hays
North Marion playing in first quarterfinal since 2001 under strange circumstances
FSR
Fairmont Senior Athletics participating in coat/hat & turkey giveaway Saturday