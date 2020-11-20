Friday Evening Forecast | November 20th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was another fabulous day across the region as we saw mainly sunny skies, a bit of a breeze, and very mild with temperatures in the mid-60s. Unfortunately, we will lose the sun for over the weekend with a frontal boundary that will push through on Saturday, stall to our south Saturday night, and then lift northward Sunday which will keep us in the realm of seeing a passing shower or two at first. As the low-pressure system hedges eastward along the front, it will gather moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and bring us a more steady rain by the evening. We are chillier and dry to start the holiday workweek.

Saturday: Overcast skies with a chance of a passing shower. High: 58

Sunday: Early Shower/Wind; PM Steadier rain. High: 62

Monday: Early leftover rain becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon. Chillier. High: 48

Tuesday: More sun than clouds to start, clouds build in the afternoon with some rain overnight. High: 52