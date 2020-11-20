Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | November 20, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It might be cool this morning, but we’ll be looking nice today, as southwesterly winds continue bringing warm air into NCWV. We’ll see highs in the 60s this afternoon, with mostly clear skies, barring a few clouds. Winds will be a little breezy, coming in at 10-15 mph, but other than that, nothing major will happen today. Tomorrow, a cold front sticks around near West Virginia, bringing plenty of clouds, as well as isolated rain chances for the day. Then on Sunday, we’ll warm up a bit, but we’ll also stay cloudy, as a warm front pulls warm air from the south into our region. We’ll see increased rain chances for Sunday evening and Monday morning before we continue the rest of the workweek. Next week, we’ll see more seasonable temperatures, along with rain showers and clouds, especially before Thanksgiving.

Today: Barring a few clouds from the north and west, we’ll be mostly sunny. Temperatures will be mild, but winds will be breezy. Go out and enjoy that sunshine! High: 65.

Tonight: More clouds push in overnight, with winds becoming lighter. Because of the clouds, radiational cooling will not be as big of a problem, so temperatures won’t drop too far. Low: 48.

Saturday: As that cold front pushes through, an isolated shower or two likely, mostly in the morning and afternoon. Expect plenty of clouds as well. Temperatures will be slightly cooler. High: 58.

Sunday: Warm front lifts up, causing temperatures to rise and for more clouds to move in. Showers are likely, especially in the late-evening and overnight. High: 62.

