No. 15 West Virginia preps to play amidst pandemic

Mountaineers begin season in Sioux Falls next Wednesday
Jordan McCabe
Jordan McCabe(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 15th ranked West Virginia will begin its 2020-21 campaign next Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

A tournament that once included a handful of big name teams has sputtered this week as Texas A&M & Creighton both pulled out because of COVID related concerns. The Mountaineers still intend to participate.

Wednesday’s tip against Northern Iowa at 2 p.m. will mark the start of what is sure to be an unprecedented year. The Mountaineers are getting tested for COVID-19 three times a week and being advised to limit social interaction. Their schedule is sure to be shuffled through out the season, as it was on Thursday with the postponement of the home opener against Youngstown State on December 2.

The talent is in place for WVU to compete at the highest level this season, but the Mountaineers know they’ll be facing more than just their in-game opponent on a day-to-day basis.

“The team that wins the national championship this year may not be the most skilled or talented or even the best team but the one that stays completely intact, healthy, with a full roster and remains focused and disciplined. ” WVU junior guard Jordan McCabe said. “I think those are two things that we need to continue to be and we have been.”

