No. 5 Bridgeport at No. 4 Martinsburg Postponed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The clash of two Class AAA powerhouses will have to wait to be played, if at all.

No. 5 Bridgeport at No. 4 Martinsburg, originally scheduled for tonight at 7:30 p.m. has been postponed due to Berkeley County turning red on today’s DHHR color-coded map. The county began the week in gold but rising numbers in COVID-19 cases pushed Berkeley into red status this morning. Since last Friday, Berkeley County’s infection rate has increased from 35 percent to 53 percent.

There are many scenarios for the game to be played at some point this weekend though. If Berkeley County is orange or better by tomorrow’s 10 a.m. map, the game will be played tomorrow afternoon at 4 p.m. However, if Berkeley County remains red tomorrow morning, the game can still be played on Sunday. If the county is orange or better on Sunday at 10 a.m., the game will be played on Sunday afternoon.

The game will be canceled if Berkeley County is orange or red on Saturday night’s DHHR color-coded map release at 5 p.m. In that case, Martinsburg would be forced to forfeit and Bridgeport would automatically advance to the Class AAA semifinals.

