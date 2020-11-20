No. 7 Ritchie County up for the challenge against No. 2 Greenbrier West

ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - The seventh seeded Rebels are hopeful to get the opportunity to face their tallest task yet in No. 2 Greenbrier West on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Ritchie County, which is currently orange on the DHHR map, must stay that way and not fall to red by Saturday morning in order to play.

If they are able to do so, the Cavaliers will be waiting in Charmco. They boast Single A’s top offense, averaging 50 points per game.

The Rebels are set to compete in their second straight quarterfinals, where they were knocked out by eventual 2019 champion Wheeling Central a year ago.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.