North Marion playing in first quarterfinal since 2001 under strange circumstances

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 10 North Marion will play in its first state quarterfinal since 2001 on Friday, but that did not exactly happen how the Huskies wanted.

The Huskies advanced via COVID forfeit from No. 7 Keyser in round 1.

Waiting in Mercer county on Friday at 7:30 will be the Beavers of Bluefield. The No. 2 seed is 5-2 and brings an intimidation factor just with its name alone. Bluefield has participated in three straight AA state title games and won one in 2017.

