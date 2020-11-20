Advertisement

North Marion playing in first quarterfinal since 2001 under strange circumstances

Huskies will travel to No. 2 Bluefield on Friday
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 10 North Marion will play in its first state quarterfinal since 2001 on Friday, but that did not exactly happen how the Huskies wanted.

The Huskies advanced via COVID forfeit from No. 7 Keyser in round 1.

Waiting in Mercer county on Friday at 7:30 will be the Beavers of Bluefield. The No. 2 seed is 5-2 and brings an intimidation factor just with its name alone. Bluefield has participated in three straight AA state title games and won one in 2017.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployment Scam
Thousands of West Virginians are victims of a mailed unemployment scam
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries
Timothy John Watson
Feds accuse West Virginia man of anti-government conspiracy

Latest News

Jordan McCabe
No. 15 West Virginia preps to play amidst pandemic
FSR
Fairmont Senior Athletics participating in coat/hat & turkey giveaway Saturday
Haliburton
Three Big 12 Players selected in first round of 2020 NBA Draft
Jordan Brewster
WVU’s Brewster named Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year