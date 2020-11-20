Advertisement

Over 100 students, staff in quarantine in Monongalia County

By Jasmin Adous
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - More than one hundred students and staff are in quarantine after the coronavirus made its way through three schools in Monongalia County.

“We had a bad day Wednesday,” said Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell.

Monongalia county’s infection rate has been red for more than a week.

“We had Ridgedale elementary, Cheatlake elementary, and we had Suncrest middle all had identified a positive case,” continued Dr. Campbell.

Dr. Campbell tells us there’s only been one instance of covid-19 spread within a school.

Contact tracing of other positive cases is driving up the number of students and staff in quarantine.

“We did have a student to student spread at Morgantown high school from an earlier situation a couple of weeks ago.”

Dr. Campbell says the schools have enough staff to keep the doors open but it’s been a struggle.

“On a daily basis, across the system, we’re seeing anywhere from 20 to 35 vacant positions that are not filled with substitutes and that truly is due to the absenteeism related to covid.”

Campbell says students will learn virtually for the week of thanksgiving and the week after.

As far as going online for the rest of the year...

“We have not taken it off the table at this point. We’re concerned with the results of wvu students being on break and being gone, not being gone and how the impact that’s going to have on the infection rate,” said Dr. Campbell.

Dr. Campbell says the next two weeks will give him an opportunity to gather more solid data as to where he wants to go with instruction.

