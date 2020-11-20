Police chase ends in car crashing into fence and an arrest

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 31-year-old Ronald Ray Conard Jr. crashed his vehicle into a fence after a police chase, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputy Al Kisner tells 5 News.

West Virginia State Police and Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted around 5 p.m. Wednesday and aided the chase, Kisner says.

The chase ended on Jake’s Run Rd. after Conard Jr. crashed into the fence and was stuck.

He is held at North Central Regional Jail with no bond for charges of fugitive from justice. If he chooses to waive extradition he will be transported to Greene County.

