WVU, WVWC partner to expand doctoral teaching opportunities

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University doctoral candidates will have the opportunity to gain teaching experience at the college level via a partnership with West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Starting in January 2021, qualified candidates can teach as part-time adjunct instructors at Wesleyan.

As part of the partnership review and evaluation process, each WVU doctoral candidate will be paired with a teaching mentor who is a member of the Wesleyan faculty.

This all will come through the new Minority Doctoral Fellows Program, which is meant to enhance diversity among the teaching faculty at WVWC, and is geared toward doctoral teaching candidates who are minorities.

“Diversity is a core value at West Virginia Wesleyan; now, this partnership with West Virginia University strengthens our ability to model these values in the classroom and within our campus community,” said James Moore, Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty at Wesleyan.

