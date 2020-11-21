Bridgeport Advances to Class AAA Semifinals, Quarterfinals at Martinsburg Canceled

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 5 Bridgeport has officially advanced to the Class AAA semifinals after its quarterfinal game at No. 4 Martinsburg was canceled due to Berkeley County remaining red on today’s DHHR map.

The Indians will play at No. 1 Cabell Midland next Sunday due to Cabell County being orange. The map has forced the ending of seasons for Martinsburg, Spring Mills, Spring Valley, East Hardy and Tolsia.

In the Class A quarterfinals, No. 16 Tygarts Valley will play at No. 8 Pendleton County tomorrow at 1:30 p.m. as Pendleton moved to green on the map. Also, in the Class AA quarterfinals, No. 16 Elkins will play at No. 8 Robert C. Byrd tomorrow at 3 p.m. as Randolph County flashed yellow on the map.

