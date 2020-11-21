Advertisement

Cottingham’s 4 touchdowns powers No. 6 Fairmont Senior over No. 14 Independence, 43-15

Polar Bears advance to sixth straight semifinal
Keiz
Keiz(wdtv)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:02 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior running back Keishawn Cottingham found the end zone four times and Gage Michael added a pair of scores as No. 6 Fairmont Senior defeated No. 14 Independence, 43-15.

With 293 total yards tonight, Michael became the first player in school history to eclipse 8,000 total yards in his career.

Patriots junior running back Atticus Goodson had 116 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.

The Bears will play in their sixth consecutive state semifinal against No. 2 Bluefield next Saturday at 4 p.m. Fairmont Senior fell to the Beavers in the semis last season, 40-24.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder
Taste and See bakery opened in Buckhannon in early October.
“I’m not your mama,” Buckhannon bakery owner says she will not enforce Governor Justice’s mask mandate
Ronald Ray Conard Jr
Police chase ends in car crashing into fence and an arrest
(MGN/Pixabay Image with WLUC Edits)
Two vehicle accident in Huttonsville causes one death and two injuries

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
WVU to Face South Dakota State in Season-Opener Wednesday
Tariq Miller
No. 10 North Marion falls at No. 2 Bluefield, 33-10
Martinsburg football
No. 5 Bridgeport at No. 4 Martinsburg Postponed
Loria
Frank Loria Awards set to go virtual on December 2