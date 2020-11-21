Cottingham’s 4 touchdowns powers No. 6 Fairmont Senior over No. 14 Independence, 43-15

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior running back Keishawn Cottingham found the end zone four times and Gage Michael added a pair of scores as No. 6 Fairmont Senior defeated No. 14 Independence, 43-15.

With 293 total yards tonight, Michael became the first player in school history to eclipse 8,000 total yards in his career.

Patriots junior running back Atticus Goodson had 116 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown.

The Bears will play in their sixth consecutive state semifinal against No. 2 Bluefield next Saturday at 4 p.m. Fairmont Senior fell to the Beavers in the semis last season, 40-24.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.