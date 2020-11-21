Harrison County man told he had a spot on his lung; still finding a way to give back

STONEWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - After being told some news by doctors, a Harrison County man took what most would consider a concern and turned it into a way to give back.

“The doctor found a spot on my lung,” Billy Shingleton said.

The news was hard for Shingleton to handle at first. He had lost his half brother to something similar, and wasn’t sure what this could mean for him.

“I was scared, I didn’t want to talk to anybody, not even my wife--to worry her, I just kind of bottled it up,” he said.

Unsure of what the spot meant or if he would have to go through any radiation or chemo, he was worried about many things, but posed the question:

“What if I lose my hair?”

Now a year and a half later, Shingleton is finding a way to make the best of his situation. He decided he wanted to do something to benefit children, so he came up with a hair raising idea.

Helping a child in need of a wig due to cancer or any other disease that causes hair loss.

“I figured if I get it (his hair) cut in November and get it to them and they get the wig done, they can make some little kids Christmas that’s been through this,” Shingleton said.

So with that goal in mind, he spent time growing out his hair, and now a year later, Shingleton was ready to have his hair cut in order to donate. He asked Randi White, the owner and operator of a local salon, to help assist him in achieving his goal.

“I felt honored to do it, I understand the cause,” White said. “I have done it also for a friend and a customer of mine, it’s well worth it,” she said.

Now with a fresh cut, Shingleton hopes it will make a child feel just as great as he does, and he said he would do it again.

