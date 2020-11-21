Advertisement

Mount Olive inmate killed by another inmate with a makeshift weapon

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a release by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, a Mount Olive Correctional Complex inmate died Friday after he was assaulted by another inmate.

40-year-old Brian O’Neil Gifft was taken to a hospital outside of the prison just before 9 p.m. Friday night. Investigators say he was likely attacked with a makeshift weapon.

The assault happened in one of the prison’s housing units and the suspected killer will be named after charges will be filed. Staff say they have a suspect.

Gifft was serving a life sentence for a 2016 murder in Jefferson County.

