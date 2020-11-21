No. 10 North Marion falls at No. 2 Bluefield, 33-10

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WDTV) - No. 2 Bluefield defeated No. 10 North Marion, 33-10 in the state quarterfinals on Friday night.

The Huskies sole touchdown came on an amazing catch by Tariq Miller from Brody Hall on 4th down in the second quarter.

North Marion played in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001. Their 2020 season comes to an end at 6-4.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.