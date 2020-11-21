Saturday Evening Forecast | November 21th 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We could easily complain about today after how spoiled we have been the past few days, BUT we are still on the milder side and we will stay that way as we head into Sunday as a warm front will lift northward keeping us with clouds while the wind picks up in the afternoon and rain develops, steady to heavy at times. As the front comes through overnight, though, the winds will shift out of the north, dragging in cold air, which will allow for a change over to some snow/mix Monday morning for the higher terrain. We do improve for the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, chillier. Tuesday, sunny start before some clouds filter in thanks to a warm front that will lift through. Wednesday, Cloudy, windy, and mild. Showers and rain developing in the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder

Sunday: Fog/Clouds early, Showers and rain develop for the afternoon, Breezy. High: 62

Monday: AM mix/snow showers, PM mix of sun and clouds. High: 46

Tuesday: Sunny start, clouds filter in for the afternoon. Seasonable. High: 53

Wednesday: Cloudy, windy, and mild. Showers/Rain develop in the afternoon with a few rumbles of thunder. High: 57