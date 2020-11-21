Advertisement

Twitter plans to give @POTUS account to Biden on Inauguration Day

Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the...
Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.(Twitter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Twitter has announced plans to hand over control of its official presidential account to the Biden administration on Inauguration Day.

The account is separate from the @RealDonaldTrump account, which the president frequently uses to tweet.

About a dozen White House Twitter accounts will be affected, including accounts for the nation’s first lady and press secretary.

A Twitter spokesperson said the platform is preparing to support the transition of the official White House accounts the same way it did for the presidential transition in 2017.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 students and staff are in quarantine
Over 100 students, staff in quarantine in Monongalia County
Ronald Ray Conard Jr
Police chase ends in car crashing into fence and an arrest
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 20
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Over 1,000 new cases reported, active cases up

Latest News

Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
AAA estimates up to 50 million Americans will travel for Thanksgiving. That's only a ten...
Thanksgiving travelers still determined to fly despite CDC recommendations
FILE - In this Nov. 12, 2020 file photo, outgoing Minnesota State Senate President Senate...
Many GOP lawmakers shrug off Statehouse mask-wearing rules