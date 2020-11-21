Advertisement

Weekend Weather Outlook | November 21st - 22nd 2020

By Colleen Campbell
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clouds have been on the increase throughout our Friday evening with mild temperatures hanging around overnight. By Saturday morning, we will have more of an overcast look with the occasional light shower around. Daytime temperatures slightly cooler with a stalled out front but still plenty of dry time to work with. Sunday we have a better shot at seeing a more steady rain especially later that night. Becoming much cooler for Monday.

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy with drizzle to the occasional isolated quick rinse. Dry times will feature limited sunshine trying to break through any dense cloud cover. Temperatures returning to average, which is slightly cooler than what we ended our work week with. High: 58

Sunday: Early rain shower with dry afternoon breaks featuring a mostly cloudy sky. More steady rain late overnight into Monday. Becoming windy as our cold front sweeps through. Briefly milder for the day. High: 62

Monday: Brisk morning start with some leftover moisture that may change over to some wintry precip in our upslope regions. Drier by the afternoon with clouds mixing out. High: 48

Tuesday: More sun than clouds as high pressure nestles in for the day. Temperatures around seasonable and comfortable for late November. High: 52

