Advertisement

W.Va. Supreme Court denies request from Gov. Justice in residency case

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim...
The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the case surrounding his residency.(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in the case surrounding his residency.

An order filed in the court Friday says that Kanawha County Circuit Court did not exceed its powers when it denied a motion regarding the case.

State Delegate Isaac Sponaugle filed a case in Kanawha County Circuit Court, that if successful, would force Justice to live in the governor’s mansion in Charleston. Sponaugle argues that it’s a requirement of the state’s constitution.

Justice and his legal team have argued that he’s capable of working from anywhere, and they have questioned the definition of the word “residency.”

The governor asked that the case be thrown out in Kanawha County, and that motion was denied. He took the issue to the state’s Supreme Court, which has ruled that Kanawha Circuit Court has jurisdiction in the case.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 100 students and staff are in quarantine
Over 100 students, staff in quarantine in Monongalia County
Ronald Ray Conard Jr
Police chase ends in car crashing into fence and an arrest
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
6-year-old boy injured in hit-and-run, police searching for driver
Laramie Blue Davis
Family and friends speak about Laramie Davis’s murder
COVID-19 data Friday, Nov. 20
COVID-19 in W.Va.: Over 1,000 new cases reported, active cases up

Latest News

Court affirms $17M jury verdict for woman injured at Walmart
Members voted 701-208 in favor of a three-and-a-half year agreement.
Kroger employees vote in favor of new contract
Mount Olive inmate killed by another inmate with a makeshift weapon
The Official Dashboard by the WV DHHR as of 11/21.
West Virginia breaks daily coronavirus-related death record for second time in a week
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast November 20th 2020
Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast November 20th 2020