WVDE Map: North-Central counties glimmer in gold and yellow

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education map shows most North-Central West Virginia counties falling into either gold or yellow categories.

Green: Lewis, Doddridge, Tucker, Gilmer and Webster

Yellow: Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, and Randolph

Gold: Harrison, Barbour, Upshur and Preston

Orange: Ritchie

There are no red counties in our area this week.

Harrison, Lewis and Upshur counties all fell from the yellow category this week to join Preston as they go another week in the gold meaning in-person instruction is allowed, but extracurriculars are restricted to in-county or between other gold counties.

Barbour county is also gold, rising from the red status they were in last week.

Randolph county escaped the orange to return to yellow alongside Taylor, Marion and Monongalia counties. Monongalia falling from green for the first time since metrics in the map were changed.

Doddridge, Gilmer, Lewis and Webster counties are all green.

This map will be enforced throughout the week until the next map is released Saturday, November 28th.

Six counties in the state, including Upshur, have already decided to move to fully remote instruction for the remainder of the school year and will not be affected by this color coded map.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.